Located minutes from St Johns Town Center and the Tinseltown area. This is a stunning 3 Bedrooms home with 2.5 bathrooms in the desirable, gated Ironwood community!This floorplan features a large master suite with walk-in closet, fully equipped kitchen. Fresh paint, hardwood floor on the living room.1-car garage. Plenty of countertops and plenty of cabinet space highlight the kitchen. Washer & dryer included.