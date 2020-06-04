All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 28 2020 at 4:04 PM

4121 Clearbrook Cove Road

Location

4121 Clearbrook Cove Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Located in the beautiful subdivision of Cambridge Estates is this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath dream of a home. A contemporary home with arches and niches throughout this home is perfect for entertaining. Here you will find a formal living room, dining room, family room, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans a nice screened porch overlooking a pond. All bedrooms are located on the second floor. The huge master bedroom suite with its double walk in closets, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower stall makes it easy and comfortable when getting ready for any occasion. Visit www.Goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4121 Clearbrook Cove Road have any available units?
4121 Clearbrook Cove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4121 Clearbrook Cove Road have?
Some of 4121 Clearbrook Cove Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4121 Clearbrook Cove Road currently offering any rent specials?
4121 Clearbrook Cove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4121 Clearbrook Cove Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4121 Clearbrook Cove Road is pet friendly.
Does 4121 Clearbrook Cove Road offer parking?
No, 4121 Clearbrook Cove Road does not offer parking.
Does 4121 Clearbrook Cove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4121 Clearbrook Cove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4121 Clearbrook Cove Road have a pool?
No, 4121 Clearbrook Cove Road does not have a pool.
Does 4121 Clearbrook Cove Road have accessible units?
No, 4121 Clearbrook Cove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4121 Clearbrook Cove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4121 Clearbrook Cove Road does not have units with dishwashers.
