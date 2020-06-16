All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4119 Sudbury Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4119 Sudbury Avenue
Last updated April 12 2020 at 9:15 AM

4119 Sudbury Avenue

4119 Sudbury Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4119 Sudbury Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4119 Sudbury Avenue have any available units?
4119 Sudbury Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4119 Sudbury Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4119 Sudbury Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 Sudbury Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4119 Sudbury Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4119 Sudbury Avenue offer parking?
No, 4119 Sudbury Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4119 Sudbury Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 Sudbury Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 Sudbury Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4119 Sudbury Avenue has a pool.
Does 4119 Sudbury Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4119 Sudbury Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 Sudbury Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4119 Sudbury Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4119 Sudbury Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4119 Sudbury Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Sublet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia