Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4119 Bess Road
Last updated December 9 2019 at 11:13 PM

4119 Bess Road

4119 Bess Road · No Longer Available
Location

4119 Bess Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Woodmere

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1143274

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Fantastic home located righ next to the St .Johns River! Traditional Ranch In Established Tree Lined Neighborhood. Large Rooms And Open Floor Plan Make This A Wonderful Home For Living. Master Bedroom Has Own Bath With Shower.

|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Granite countertops,Dishwasher,Microwave,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

