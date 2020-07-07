4119 Bess Road

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1143274



Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Fantastic home located righ next to the St .Johns River! Traditional Ranch In Established Tree Lined Neighborhood. Large Rooms And Open Floor Plan Make This A Wonderful Home For Living. Master Bedroom Has Own Bath With Shower.



|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood-style flooring,Attached 2 Car Garage,Granite countertops,Dishwasher,Microwave,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Blinds

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.