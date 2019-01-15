4114 BALD EAGLE LN

Amenities
OPEN HOUSE FOR ALL INTERESTED PARTIES - Friday, Jan 3rd 6:30pm - 7:30pm. Light and bright three bedroom, two bathroom open floor plan home in Eaglecrest. Beautiful floors, archways, and contemporary light fixtures in main living area. Glass mosaic tiled fireplace makes a modern statement in the great room. Vaulted ceilings throughout home add to open, airy feel. Florida Room is not included in sq. footage, but with its tiled floors and ample windows it can easily be used for an office/activity room. Fenced backyard with patio. Two car garage. Convenient access to I-295 off Old St. Augustine Rd. Sorry, Not Pets Permitted.