4114 BALD EAGLE LN
Last updated February 1 2020 at 5:49 AM

4114 BALD EAGLE LN

4114 Bald Eagle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4114 Bald Eagle Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Southwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE FOR ALL INTERESTED PARTIES - Friday, Jan 3rd 6:30pm - 7:30pm. Light and bright three bedroom, two bathroom open floor plan home in Eaglecrest. Beautiful floors, archways, and contemporary light fixtures in main living area. Glass mosaic tiled fireplace makes a modern statement in the great room. Vaulted ceilings throughout home add to open, airy feel. Florida Room is not included in sq. footage, but with its tiled floors and ample windows it can easily be used for an office/activity room. Fenced backyard with patio. Two car garage. Convenient access to I-295 off Old St. Augustine Rd. Sorry, Not Pets Permitted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 BALD EAGLE LN have any available units?
4114 BALD EAGLE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4114 BALD EAGLE LN have?
Some of 4114 BALD EAGLE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4114 BALD EAGLE LN currently offering any rent specials?
4114 BALD EAGLE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 BALD EAGLE LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 4114 BALD EAGLE LN is pet friendly.
Does 4114 BALD EAGLE LN offer parking?
Yes, 4114 BALD EAGLE LN offers parking.
Does 4114 BALD EAGLE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4114 BALD EAGLE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 BALD EAGLE LN have a pool?
No, 4114 BALD EAGLE LN does not have a pool.
Does 4114 BALD EAGLE LN have accessible units?
No, 4114 BALD EAGLE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 BALD EAGLE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4114 BALD EAGLE LN has units with dishwashers.

