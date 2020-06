Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool clubhouse microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage

Beautiful, well maintained town home in the gated community of Ironwood. Home features, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom with a 1 car attached garage. The Ironwood community has 2 clubhouses, 2 pools & 2 gyms! Its central South side location provides quick and easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment, and direct access to I-95. Tenant is responsible to get HOA approval and pay the fees associated with the approval.