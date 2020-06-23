4076 Corrientes Court S

Amenities

VILLAGES OF SAN JOSE: CHARMING WATERFRONT 2 BEDROOM TWO BATH PATIO HOME! - VILLAGES OF SAN JOSE: CHARMING WATERFRONT 2 BEDROOM TWO BATH PATIO HOME! You will love this pristine patio home at the Manor in the Villages. This is a private man gated community with a St Johns River 18 acre Lake! The Villages have loads of walking paths and even a boardwalk around the lake.The home is located on a cul-d-sac and has a huge Drive and 2 car garage. The kitchen is equipped with Corrian countertops, there is loads of cabinet space in the custom cabinets, Nice appliances, a breakfast bar and ceramic tile flooring. The home offers an open floor plan with living room with fireplace and dining room combination, There is a separate Sunroom / Sittng Area for watching the lake while having your breakfast, Sliding doors that lead out onto patio and a trellis built over part of the patio. Fenced yard. There is also a sliding door to the patio from the Master Bedroom and a lovely master bath with separate shower. Need to see all the upgrades in this home. Call today for more information. Raenell 904-472-9530



