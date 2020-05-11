All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

4066 WINDSOR PARK DR E

4066 Windsor Park Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

4066 Windsor Park Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This remodeled house is located in the back section of the neighborhood with minimal traffic and on a large wooded preserve offering lots of privacy and comfort. Tile in all the main areas of the house and carpeting upstairs and in master bedroom. If you enjoy running or walking there's plenty of extra wide sidewalks throughout the neighborhood. The golf course is open to the public and runs throughout the neighborhood. Main living area is a open two story room with large windows facing the preserve. Enjoy this premier location that's close to St John's Town Center shopping, the beaches, schools, and convenient to downtown Jacksonville and a short trip to St. Augustine. For an additional fee yard maintenance and pest control can be included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4066 WINDSOR PARK DR E have any available units?
4066 WINDSOR PARK DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4066 WINDSOR PARK DR E have?
Some of 4066 WINDSOR PARK DR E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4066 WINDSOR PARK DR E currently offering any rent specials?
4066 WINDSOR PARK DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4066 WINDSOR PARK DR E pet-friendly?
No, 4066 WINDSOR PARK DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4066 WINDSOR PARK DR E offer parking?
No, 4066 WINDSOR PARK DR E does not offer parking.
Does 4066 WINDSOR PARK DR E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4066 WINDSOR PARK DR E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4066 WINDSOR PARK DR E have a pool?
No, 4066 WINDSOR PARK DR E does not have a pool.
Does 4066 WINDSOR PARK DR E have accessible units?
No, 4066 WINDSOR PARK DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 4066 WINDSOR PARK DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4066 WINDSOR PARK DR E has units with dishwashers.
