4066 WINDSOR PARK DR E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This remodeled house is located in the back section of the neighborhood with minimal traffic and on a large wooded preserve offering lots of privacy and comfort. Tile in all the main areas of the house and carpeting upstairs and in master bedroom. If you enjoy running or walking there's plenty of extra wide sidewalks throughout the neighborhood. The golf course is open to the public and runs throughout the neighborhood. Main living area is a open two story room with large windows facing the preserve. Enjoy this premier location that's close to St John's Town Center shopping, the beaches, schools, and convenient to downtown Jacksonville and a short trip to St. Augustine. For an additional fee yard maintenance and pest control can be included in the rent.