4054 GILMORE ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4054 GILMORE ST

4054 Gilmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

4054 Gilmore Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4054 GILMORE ST have any available units?
4054 GILMORE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4054 GILMORE ST have?
Some of 4054 GILMORE ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4054 GILMORE ST currently offering any rent specials?
4054 GILMORE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4054 GILMORE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 4054 GILMORE ST is pet friendly.
Does 4054 GILMORE ST offer parking?
No, 4054 GILMORE ST does not offer parking.
Does 4054 GILMORE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4054 GILMORE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4054 GILMORE ST have a pool?
No, 4054 GILMORE ST does not have a pool.
Does 4054 GILMORE ST have accessible units?
No, 4054 GILMORE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4054 GILMORE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4054 GILMORE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
