4037 Conga Street

4037 Conga Street · No Longer Available
Location

4037 Conga Street, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has been recently updated and has a huge dining room, large bedrooms with 4th bedroom/home office, and stainless steel appliances. Wood deck in back, parking in garage, and washer/dryer hook up.

*Owner is willing to include yard service for $1,550*

If interested in applying for the home please call our leasing phone 904-599-3630 to see if other applications are currently on the home. Any applications submitted, without confirming if there are other applications, are non refundable.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4037 Conga Street have any available units?
4037 Conga Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4037 Conga Street have?
Some of 4037 Conga Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4037 Conga Street currently offering any rent specials?
4037 Conga Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4037 Conga Street pet-friendly?
No, 4037 Conga Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4037 Conga Street offer parking?
Yes, 4037 Conga Street offers parking.
Does 4037 Conga Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4037 Conga Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4037 Conga Street have a pool?
No, 4037 Conga Street does not have a pool.
Does 4037 Conga Street have accessible units?
No, 4037 Conga Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4037 Conga Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4037 Conga Street does not have units with dishwashers.

