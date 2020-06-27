4033 YATES PL

Amenities
Available NOW! Be the first to live in this beautiful home in the heart of Jacksonville! With wood vinyl planks, new stainless steel energy-efficient appliances, walk in closets, tons of upgrades, inside laundry room, beautiful tile shower and dual sinks in master suite what more can you ask for? Fully fenced back yard, alarm system, and 2 car garage with openers in a quiet neighborhood. Central location convenient to the Beach, Downtown, Town Center, NAS, Mayport, I-95 and more! Smoking prohibited. Lawn care not included. Water, sewer included. Security Dep $1000