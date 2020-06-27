All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 25 2019 at 11:48 PM

4033 YATES PL

4033 Yates Place · No Longer Available
Location

4033 Yates Place, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Englewood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available NOW! Be the first to live in this beautiful home in the heart of Jacksonville! With wood vinyl planks, new stainless steel energy-efficient appliances, walk in closets, tons of upgrades, inside laundry room, beautiful tile shower and dual sinks in master suite what more can you ask for? Fully fenced back yard, alarm system, and 2 car garage with openers in a quiet neighborhood. Central location convenient to the Beach, Downtown, Town Center, NAS, Mayport, I-95 and more! Smoking prohibited. Lawn care not included. Water, sewer included. Security Dep $1000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4033 YATES PL have any available units?
4033 YATES PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4033 YATES PL have?
Some of 4033 YATES PL's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4033 YATES PL currently offering any rent specials?
4033 YATES PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4033 YATES PL pet-friendly?
No, 4033 YATES PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4033 YATES PL offer parking?
Yes, 4033 YATES PL offers parking.
Does 4033 YATES PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4033 YATES PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4033 YATES PL have a pool?
No, 4033 YATES PL does not have a pool.
Does 4033 YATES PL have accessible units?
No, 4033 YATES PL does not have accessible units.
Does 4033 YATES PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4033 YATES PL has units with dishwashers.

