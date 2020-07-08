4025 Taylor Estates Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Mobile Home Available for Immediate Move In! $995 per month

This 2 bedroom / 2 bath home boasts a split floor plan and has 924 sq ft of living space. Laminate hardwood flooring. Mini-blinds on all windows, Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove. Washer/dryer hookups in the utility room. Close to I-295 off Pritchard Rd.

Nicely renovated.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Sorry, this is a no pet property.

Tenant responsibilities: JEA electric

Owner provides JEA water and Lawn maintenance.