4025 Taylor Estates Lane

4025 Taylor Estates Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4025 Taylor Estates Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32219
Cisco Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Mobile Home Available for Immediate Move In! $995 per month
This 2 bedroom / 2 bath home boasts a split floor plan and has 924 sq ft of living space. Laminate hardwood flooring. Mini-blinds on all windows, Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove. Washer/dryer hookups in the utility room. Close to I-295 off Pritchard Rd.
Nicely renovated.
Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.
Sorry, this is a no pet property.
Tenant responsibilities: JEA electric
Owner provides JEA water and Lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 Taylor Estates Lane have any available units?
4025 Taylor Estates Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4025 Taylor Estates Lane have?
Some of 4025 Taylor Estates Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4025 Taylor Estates Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4025 Taylor Estates Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 Taylor Estates Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4025 Taylor Estates Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4025 Taylor Estates Lane offer parking?
No, 4025 Taylor Estates Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4025 Taylor Estates Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4025 Taylor Estates Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 Taylor Estates Lane have a pool?
No, 4025 Taylor Estates Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4025 Taylor Estates Lane have accessible units?
No, 4025 Taylor Estates Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 Taylor Estates Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4025 Taylor Estates Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

