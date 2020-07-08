4025 Taylor Estates Lane

Amenities
Mobile Home Available for Immediate Move In! $995 per month
This 2 bedroom / 2 bath home boasts a split floor plan and has 924 sq ft of living space. Laminate hardwood flooring. Mini-blinds on all windows, Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove. Washer/dryer hookups in the utility room. Close to I-295 off Pritchard Rd.
Nicely renovated.
Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.
Sorry, this is a no pet property.
Tenant responsibilities: JEA electric
Owner provides JEA water and Lawn maintenance.