Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the community of Ironwood. The Ironwood community has 2 clubhouses, 2 pools & 2 gyms! Its central Southside location provides quick and easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment, and direct access to I-95. Owner will not allow renter to break lease any time, renter has to fulfill all 12 month lease. Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee before move in.