3954 Lionheart Dr
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:25 PM

3954 Lionheart Dr

3954 Lionheart Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3954 Lionheart Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80f6d2d03f ----
2110 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story townhome located in Southside Jacksonville in the desirable and gated community of Ironwood! 2 car garage with long driveway on a corner lot. Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay as little as $647 for your security deposit. 2 miles from TinselTown, 2.5 miles from St. Johns Town Center, 1 mile from St. Vincent\'s Medical Center and 2 miles to I-95. If you love to cook, we have a fresh rosemary bush right out outside the front door!

Attached 2 Car Garage
Blinds
Carpet
Clubhouse
Community Pool
Enclosed Lanai
Gated Community
Screened Lanai
Sweeping View
Tile Flooring
Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3954 Lionheart Dr have any available units?
3954 Lionheart Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3954 Lionheart Dr have?
Some of 3954 Lionheart Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3954 Lionheart Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3954 Lionheart Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3954 Lionheart Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3954 Lionheart Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3954 Lionheart Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3954 Lionheart Dr offers parking.
Does 3954 Lionheart Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3954 Lionheart Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3954 Lionheart Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3954 Lionheart Dr has a pool.
Does 3954 Lionheart Dr have accessible units?
No, 3954 Lionheart Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3954 Lionheart Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3954 Lionheart Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

