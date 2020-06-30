Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3945 OAK ST
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3945 OAK ST
3945 Oak Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3945 Oak Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
HISTORICAL AVONDALE TOWN HOME with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living/dining room combo w/fireplace, kitchen(R/R/DW/MW), CHA, approx 1570 sf, washer/dryer hkup, off street parking, fenced backyard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3945 OAK ST have any available units?
3945 OAK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3945 OAK ST have?
Some of 3945 OAK ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3945 OAK ST currently offering any rent specials?
3945 OAK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3945 OAK ST pet-friendly?
No, 3945 OAK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3945 OAK ST offer parking?
Yes, 3945 OAK ST offers parking.
Does 3945 OAK ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3945 OAK ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3945 OAK ST have a pool?
No, 3945 OAK ST does not have a pool.
Does 3945 OAK ST have accessible units?
No, 3945 OAK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3945 OAK ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3945 OAK ST has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
