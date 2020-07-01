3944 Cobalt Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2 on Westside - This large 3/2 with den features a screened in porch,wood deck and 2 big bonus rooms. This home also has a large separate dining room and living room, all new kitchen with all appliances and large master bedroom with 3 closets! There is also a fenced back yard, all wood flooring and ceramic tiled floors, central a/c and w/d conn.



Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit amount is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



(RLNE5251388)