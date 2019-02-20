All apartments in Jacksonville
3931 Hunters Lake Circle West

Location

3931 Hunters Lake Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available 1/31/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3931 Hunters Lake Circle West have any available units?
3931 Hunters Lake Circle West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3931 Hunters Lake Circle West currently offering any rent specials?
3931 Hunters Lake Circle West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3931 Hunters Lake Circle West pet-friendly?
Yes, 3931 Hunters Lake Circle West is pet friendly.
Does 3931 Hunters Lake Circle West offer parking?
No, 3931 Hunters Lake Circle West does not offer parking.
Does 3931 Hunters Lake Circle West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3931 Hunters Lake Circle West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3931 Hunters Lake Circle West have a pool?
No, 3931 Hunters Lake Circle West does not have a pool.
Does 3931 Hunters Lake Circle West have accessible units?
No, 3931 Hunters Lake Circle West does not have accessible units.
Does 3931 Hunters Lake Circle West have units with dishwashers?
No, 3931 Hunters Lake Circle West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3931 Hunters Lake Circle West have units with air conditioning?
No, 3931 Hunters Lake Circle West does not have units with air conditioning.
