Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

3929 GADSDEN RD

3929 Gadsden Road · No Longer Available
Location

3929 Gadsden Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Miramar

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SAN MARCO (32207) - Separate Living Room / Dining Room - Hardwood Floors - Non-Functional Fireplace - CH&A - Washer / Dryer Hookup - Fenced Yard - 2 Car Garage - Off Street Parking - Pet OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3929 GADSDEN RD have any available units?
3929 GADSDEN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3929 GADSDEN RD have?
Some of 3929 GADSDEN RD's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3929 GADSDEN RD currently offering any rent specials?
3929 GADSDEN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3929 GADSDEN RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3929 GADSDEN RD is pet friendly.
Does 3929 GADSDEN RD offer parking?
Yes, 3929 GADSDEN RD offers parking.
Does 3929 GADSDEN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3929 GADSDEN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3929 GADSDEN RD have a pool?
No, 3929 GADSDEN RD does not have a pool.
Does 3929 GADSDEN RD have accessible units?
No, 3929 GADSDEN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3929 GADSDEN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3929 GADSDEN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
