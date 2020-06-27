Rent Calculator
3929 GADSDEN RD
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 7
3929 GADSDEN RD
3929 Gadsden Road
No Longer Available
Location
3929 Gadsden Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Miramar
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SAN MARCO (32207) - Separate Living Room / Dining Room - Hardwood Floors - Non-Functional Fireplace - CH&A - Washer / Dryer Hookup - Fenced Yard - 2 Car Garage - Off Street Parking - Pet OK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3929 GADSDEN RD have any available units?
3929 GADSDEN RD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3929 GADSDEN RD have?
Some of 3929 GADSDEN RD's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3929 GADSDEN RD currently offering any rent specials?
3929 GADSDEN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3929 GADSDEN RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3929 GADSDEN RD is pet friendly.
Does 3929 GADSDEN RD offer parking?
Yes, 3929 GADSDEN RD offers parking.
Does 3929 GADSDEN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3929 GADSDEN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3929 GADSDEN RD have a pool?
No, 3929 GADSDEN RD does not have a pool.
Does 3929 GADSDEN RD have accessible units?
No, 3929 GADSDEN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3929 GADSDEN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3929 GADSDEN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
