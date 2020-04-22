3924 MISSION

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FOR RENT: GATED COMMUNITY, FULLY RENOVATED, FIRST FLOOR UNIT, 2BR, 2BA, Large LR & DR, KT, fully equiped with (R/R/DW/MW). extra large screened in patio with wonderful view. Laundry Room on site, with a surplus of machines to meet the needs. Closed in large tropical feel pool. The pool, gym, clubhouse, and laundry room are close together for convience. Welcomng courtyards to walk the dog or sit and relax to enjoy the day. Great location to all major roads. small dog welcome with approval. 250 NRPF, SD 995, Avaiable Now {tp eh}