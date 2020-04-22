All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

3924 MISSION

3924 Mission Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3924 Mission Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FOR RENT: GATED COMMUNITY, FULLY RENOVATED, FIRST FLOOR UNIT, 2BR, 2BA, Large LR & DR, KT, fully equiped with (R/R/DW/MW). extra large screened in patio with wonderful view. Laundry Room on site, with a surplus of machines to meet the needs. Closed in large tropical feel pool. The pool, gym, clubhouse, and laundry room are close together for convience. Welcomng courtyards to walk the dog or sit and relax to enjoy the day. Great location to all major roads. small dog welcome with approval. 250 NRPF, SD 995, Avaiable Now {tp eh}

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924 MISSION have any available units?
3924 MISSION doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3924 MISSION have?
Some of 3924 MISSION's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3924 MISSION currently offering any rent specials?
3924 MISSION is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 MISSION pet-friendly?
Yes, 3924 MISSION is pet friendly.
Does 3924 MISSION offer parking?
No, 3924 MISSION does not offer parking.
Does 3924 MISSION have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3924 MISSION does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 MISSION have a pool?
Yes, 3924 MISSION has a pool.
Does 3924 MISSION have accessible units?
No, 3924 MISSION does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 MISSION have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3924 MISSION has units with dishwashers.

