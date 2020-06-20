3919 Bell Tower Drive #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym playground pool tennis court

Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath in The Colony of San Jose! - 3919 Bell Tower Dr. #1



Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath in The Colony of San Jose! Screened porch, storage room, washer and dryer in the unit, and enjoy the amenities San Jose has to offer!



Please note once an applicant is approved from Spectrum Realty they will also need to apply and receive approval from the HOA. Another fee may apply.



Base Rent.......................................$ 900.00

Electric.........................................$ Jea

Admin fee........................................$ 10.00



Total Rent....................................$ 910.00



Dupont / Baymeadows – The Colony Of San Jose (32217) – Gated Community – Downstairs – Ceramic Tile Throughout – Kitchen Equipped – Ch&A – Screened Patio – Storage - Washer/Dryer Included - Community Tennis, Basketball, Indoor & Outdoor Pools, Fitness Room, Playground



No Pets Allowed



