3919 Bell Tower Drive #1

3919 Bell Tower Drive · (904) 204-3687 ext. 312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3919 Bell Tower Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3919 Bell Tower Drive #1 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 845 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath in The Colony of San Jose! - 3919 Bell Tower Dr. #1

Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath in The Colony of San Jose! Screened porch, storage room, washer and dryer in the unit, and enjoy the amenities San Jose has to offer!

Please note once an applicant is approved from Spectrum Realty they will also need to apply and receive approval from the HOA. Another fee may apply.

Base Rent.......................................$ 900.00
Electric.........................................$ Jea
Admin fee........................................$ 10.00

Total Rent....................................$ 910.00

Dupont / Baymeadows – The Colony Of San Jose (32217) – Gated Community – Downstairs – Ceramic Tile Throughout – Kitchen Equipped – Ch&A – Screened Patio – Storage - Washer/Dryer Included - Community Tennis, Basketball, Indoor & Outdoor Pools, Fitness Room, Playground

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 Bell Tower Drive #1 have any available units?
3919 Bell Tower Drive #1 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3919 Bell Tower Drive #1 have?
Some of 3919 Bell Tower Drive #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3919 Bell Tower Drive #1 currently offering any rent specials?
3919 Bell Tower Drive #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 Bell Tower Drive #1 pet-friendly?
No, 3919 Bell Tower Drive #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3919 Bell Tower Drive #1 offer parking?
No, 3919 Bell Tower Drive #1 does not offer parking.
Does 3919 Bell Tower Drive #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3919 Bell Tower Drive #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 Bell Tower Drive #1 have a pool?
Yes, 3919 Bell Tower Drive #1 has a pool.
Does 3919 Bell Tower Drive #1 have accessible units?
No, 3919 Bell Tower Drive #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 Bell Tower Drive #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3919 Bell Tower Drive #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
