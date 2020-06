Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

4 bedroom 2.5 bath brick home. 2 car attached garage. Full fenced in back yard with covered patio. Separate dining room , family room and living room. Breakfast bar. Large brick fireplace. New carpet and new paint. New granite counters in the kitchen . Photos coming once paint is done. Hottub left as a courtesy item



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



