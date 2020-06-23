All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3916 Autumn Lane

3916 Autumn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3916 Autumn Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

Renovated 3/2 with Detached 1/1 Apartment - The main home is a beautiful, renovated, 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom. Completely separate from the apartment but sharing a large driveway. Beautiful kitchen with updated cabinets and appliances.

Features:
- Updated Kitchen
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Brick Fireplace
- Vinyl Flooring
- New Roof

The detached apartment is 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom, 672 Sq Ft. Use this unit for an additional roommate or Mother-in-Law suite. It is currently under renovation and will be complete in the near future. Our team will discount the rent until the unit is ready and update when the renovation is fully complete.

- New HVAC
- Kitchen Remodel
- Bathroom Remodel
- New Flooring
- New Paint

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE4610653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 Autumn Lane have any available units?
3916 Autumn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3916 Autumn Lane have?
Some of 3916 Autumn Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 Autumn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3916 Autumn Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 Autumn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3916 Autumn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3916 Autumn Lane offer parking?
No, 3916 Autumn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3916 Autumn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3916 Autumn Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 Autumn Lane have a pool?
No, 3916 Autumn Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3916 Autumn Lane have accessible units?
No, 3916 Autumn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 Autumn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3916 Autumn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
