3916 Autumn Lane

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Renovated 3/2 with Detached 1/1 Apartment - The main home is a beautiful, renovated, 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom. Completely separate from the apartment but sharing a large driveway. Beautiful kitchen with updated cabinets and appliances.



- Updated Kitchen

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Brick Fireplace

- Vinyl Flooring

- New Roof



The detached apartment is 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom, 672 Sq Ft. Use this unit for an additional roommate or Mother-in-Law suite. It is currently under renovation and will be complete in the near future. Our team will discount the rent until the unit is ready and update when the renovation is fully complete.



- New HVAC

- Kitchen Remodel

- Bathroom Remodel

- New Flooring

- New Paint



This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



