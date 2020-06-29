Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
3914 RAINTREE RD
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3914 RAINTREE RD
3914 Raintree Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3914 Raintree Road, Jacksonville, FL 32277
University Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious home features large foyer, separate living and dining rooms, family with with sliding door to rear patio in private fenced rear yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3914 RAINTREE RD have any available units?
3914 RAINTREE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3914 RAINTREE RD have?
Some of 3914 RAINTREE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3914 RAINTREE RD currently offering any rent specials?
3914 RAINTREE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 RAINTREE RD pet-friendly?
No, 3914 RAINTREE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3914 RAINTREE RD offer parking?
Yes, 3914 RAINTREE RD offers parking.
Does 3914 RAINTREE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3914 RAINTREE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 RAINTREE RD have a pool?
No, 3914 RAINTREE RD does not have a pool.
Does 3914 RAINTREE RD have accessible units?
No, 3914 RAINTREE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 RAINTREE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3914 RAINTREE RD has units with dishwashers.
