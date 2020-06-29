All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:10 AM

3899 Coastal Cove Cir

3899 Coastal Cove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3899 Coastal Cove Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sans Pareil

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Less than a year old! Moving due to Active Duty Orders.
3bedroom/2.5bathroom/loft home. Situated in the BACK of the quiet neighborhood of Coastal Cove at the Kernan and Beach Blvd intersection. OPEN floor plan with wood looking tile in dining/living/kitchen/half bath on the first floor. Kitchen includes under cabinet lights, walk in pantry, and quartz countertop. Living room has very nice 9 blade ceiling fan!
3 bedrooms/2baths/loft on the second floor.
Master bedroom includes 2 walk in closets and vaulted ceiling.
Master bath includes dual vanity sinks, walk in shower, and linen closet.
Irrigation system in place for front/back yard. 2 car garage and fenced backyard
---------------------------------
*12minute commute to NS Mayport.
*5 minutes to Target/Walmart
*10minutes to Costco.
*5miles down Beach Blvd to Jax Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3899 Coastal Cove Cir have any available units?
3899 Coastal Cove Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3899 Coastal Cove Cir have?
Some of 3899 Coastal Cove Cir's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3899 Coastal Cove Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3899 Coastal Cove Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3899 Coastal Cove Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3899 Coastal Cove Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3899 Coastal Cove Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3899 Coastal Cove Cir offers parking.
Does 3899 Coastal Cove Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3899 Coastal Cove Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3899 Coastal Cove Cir have a pool?
No, 3899 Coastal Cove Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3899 Coastal Cove Cir have accessible units?
No, 3899 Coastal Cove Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3899 Coastal Cove Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 3899 Coastal Cove Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
