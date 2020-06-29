3899 Coastal Cove Cir

Amenities
Less than a year old! Moving due to Active Duty Orders.
3bedroom/2.5bathroom/loft home. Situated in the BACK of the quiet neighborhood of Coastal Cove at the Kernan and Beach Blvd intersection. OPEN floor plan with wood looking tile in dining/living/kitchen/half bath on the first floor. Kitchen includes under cabinet lights, walk in pantry, and quartz countertop. Living room has very nice 9 blade ceiling fan!
3 bedrooms/2baths/loft on the second floor.
Master bedroom includes 2 walk in closets and vaulted ceiling.
Master bath includes dual vanity sinks, walk in shower, and linen closet.
Irrigation system in place for front/back yard. 2 car garage and fenced backyard
---------------------------------
*12minute commute to NS Mayport.
*5 minutes to Target/Walmart
*10minutes to Costco.
*5miles down Beach Blvd to Jax Beach!