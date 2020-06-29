3899 Coastal Cove Cir

Amenities

garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Less than a year old! Moving due to Active Duty Orders.

3bedroom/2.5bathroom/loft home. Situated in the BACK of the quiet neighborhood of Coastal Cove at the Kernan and Beach Blvd intersection. OPEN floor plan with wood looking tile in dining/living/kitchen/half bath on the first floor. Kitchen includes under cabinet lights, walk in pantry, and quartz countertop. Living room has very nice 9 blade ceiling fan!

3 bedrooms/2baths/loft on the second floor.

Master bedroom includes 2 walk in closets and vaulted ceiling.

Master bath includes dual vanity sinks, walk in shower, and linen closet.

Irrigation system in place for front/back yard. 2 car garage and fenced backyard

---------------------------------

*12minute commute to NS Mayport.

*5 minutes to Target/Walmart

*10minutes to Costco.

*5miles down Beach Blvd to Jax Beach!