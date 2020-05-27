3 bedrooms & 1.5 baths bungalow in Avondale. Fresh paints, brand new appliances, updated brand new kitchen and lighting. EVERYTHING NEW. HARDWOOD FLOORS. This beautiful house also offer large deck at the backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3894 JEAN ST have any available units?
3894 JEAN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.