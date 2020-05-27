All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3894 JEAN ST
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

3894 JEAN ST

3894 Jean Street · No Longer Available
Location

3894 Jean Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms & 1.5 baths bungalow in Avondale. Fresh paints, brand new appliances, updated brand new kitchen and lighting. EVERYTHING NEW. HARDWOOD FLOORS. This beautiful house also offer large deck at the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3894 JEAN ST have any available units?
3894 JEAN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3894 JEAN ST have?
Some of 3894 JEAN ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3894 JEAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
3894 JEAN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3894 JEAN ST pet-friendly?
No, 3894 JEAN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3894 JEAN ST offer parking?
No, 3894 JEAN ST does not offer parking.
Does 3894 JEAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3894 JEAN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3894 JEAN ST have a pool?
No, 3894 JEAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 3894 JEAN ST have accessible units?
No, 3894 JEAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3894 JEAN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3894 JEAN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
