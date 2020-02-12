All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 PM

3832 LA VISTA CIR

3832 Lavista Cir · (904) 472-9530
Location

3832 Lavista Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Goodby's Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2101 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
This beautiful 3/2.5 waterfront Townhome is located in the gated community of Villages of San Jose. The town home offers 2 master suites, 1 up and 1 down. Tall ceilings and natural light throughout the home. Custom updates include: expanded kitchen opening to family room, plantation shutters throughout, sliding/hidden screen doors, granite in kitchen and master bath, All stainless appliances, hard wood floors throughout main living area and stairs. There is loads of storage space and extra areas for an office or living area. Full size stackable washer and dryer included. You will love sitting and having dinner on your waterfront patio. Community pool, clubhouse, playground and tennis courts. Call for more information today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3832 LA VISTA CIR have any available units?
3832 LA VISTA CIR has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3832 LA VISTA CIR have?
Some of 3832 LA VISTA CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3832 LA VISTA CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3832 LA VISTA CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3832 LA VISTA CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3832 LA VISTA CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3832 LA VISTA CIR offer parking?
No, 3832 LA VISTA CIR does not offer parking.
Does 3832 LA VISTA CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3832 LA VISTA CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3832 LA VISTA CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3832 LA VISTA CIR has a pool.
Does 3832 LA VISTA CIR have accessible units?
No, 3832 LA VISTA CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3832 LA VISTA CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3832 LA VISTA CIR has units with dishwashers.
