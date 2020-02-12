3832 LA VISTA CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

This beautiful 3/2.5 waterfront Townhome is located in the gated community of Villages of San Jose. The town home offers 2 master suites, 1 up and 1 down. Tall ceilings and natural light throughout the home. Custom updates include: expanded kitchen opening to family room, plantation shutters throughout, sliding/hidden screen doors, granite in kitchen and master bath, All stainless appliances, hard wood floors throughout main living area and stairs. There is loads of storage space and extra areas for an office or living area. Full size stackable washer and dryer included. You will love sitting and having dinner on your waterfront patio. Community pool, clubhouse, playground and tennis courts. Call for more information today.