3826 Hartwood Lane

Amenities

garage walk in closets gym pool playground clubhouse

Nice 4/2 home with garage in gated neighborhood available for rent - Perfect location for this concrete block construction house by Pulte Homes. In Ironwood gated community that offers pools, exercise room, clubhouse and playground! Great open floor plan with large island in the kitchen, 42'' cabinets, corian countertops, tile back splash, breakfast cafe area. Living/ Dining combo with huge family room off of kitchen...high ceilings! Spacious bedrooms . Master suite has garden tub/ separate shower and large walk-in closet. Inside laundry, lots of storage, 2 car garage, long drive way, alarm system and irrigation system. Screened Lanai and backs up to community lake! Close to shopping centers, downtown JAX, major roads and the Beach! All Appliances included plus Water softener.



(RLNE5248285)