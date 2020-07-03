All apartments in Jacksonville
3826 Hartwood Lane
3826 Hartwood Lane

3826 Hartwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3826 Hartwood Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Nice 4/2 home with garage in gated neighborhood available for rent - Perfect location for this concrete block construction house by Pulte Homes. In Ironwood gated community that offers pools, exercise room, clubhouse and playground! Great open floor plan with large island in the kitchen, 42'' cabinets, corian countertops, tile back splash, breakfast cafe area. Living/ Dining combo with huge family room off of kitchen...high ceilings! Spacious bedrooms . Master suite has garden tub/ separate shower and large walk-in closet. Inside laundry, lots of storage, 2 car garage, long drive way, alarm system and irrigation system. Screened Lanai and backs up to community lake! Close to shopping centers, downtown JAX, major roads and the Beach! All Appliances included plus Water softener.

(RLNE5248285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3826 Hartwood Lane have any available units?
3826 Hartwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3826 Hartwood Lane have?
Some of 3826 Hartwood Lane's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3826 Hartwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3826 Hartwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 Hartwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3826 Hartwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3826 Hartwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3826 Hartwood Lane offers parking.
Does 3826 Hartwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3826 Hartwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 Hartwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3826 Hartwood Lane has a pool.
Does 3826 Hartwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 3826 Hartwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 Hartwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3826 Hartwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

