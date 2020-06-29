All apartments in Jacksonville
3807 Cambay Place

3807 Cambay Place · No Longer Available
Location

3807 Cambay Place, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3807 Cambay Place have any available units?
3807 Cambay Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3807 Cambay Place currently offering any rent specials?
3807 Cambay Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3807 Cambay Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3807 Cambay Place is pet friendly.
Does 3807 Cambay Place offer parking?
No, 3807 Cambay Place does not offer parking.
Does 3807 Cambay Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3807 Cambay Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3807 Cambay Place have a pool?
Yes, 3807 Cambay Place has a pool.
Does 3807 Cambay Place have accessible units?
No, 3807 Cambay Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3807 Cambay Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3807 Cambay Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3807 Cambay Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3807 Cambay Place does not have units with air conditioning.

