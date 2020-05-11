All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:25 AM

3794 BARBIZON CIR N

3794 Barbizon Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

3794 Barbizon Circle North, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Southwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home will be available the first of December. The open floor plan and vaulted ceilings makes it feel bigger than it is. The kitchen bar and breakfast nook overlook the great room and fireplace. The spacious master suite includes a walk in closet. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms share a guest bath. This is an energy efficient home that will save you on your power bill. Enjoy the privacy of a fenced in yard on your oversized patio.THIS HOME DOES NOT ALLOW PETS OR SMOKERS. ALL NEW PAINT. No Carpet. New vinyl plank flooring in the bedrooms. Tile everywhere else.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3794 BARBIZON CIR N have any available units?
3794 BARBIZON CIR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3794 BARBIZON CIR N have?
Some of 3794 BARBIZON CIR N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3794 BARBIZON CIR N currently offering any rent specials?
3794 BARBIZON CIR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3794 BARBIZON CIR N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3794 BARBIZON CIR N is pet friendly.
Does 3794 BARBIZON CIR N offer parking?
No, 3794 BARBIZON CIR N does not offer parking.
Does 3794 BARBIZON CIR N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3794 BARBIZON CIR N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3794 BARBIZON CIR N have a pool?
No, 3794 BARBIZON CIR N does not have a pool.
Does 3794 BARBIZON CIR N have accessible units?
No, 3794 BARBIZON CIR N does not have accessible units.
Does 3794 BARBIZON CIR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3794 BARBIZON CIR N has units with dishwashers.

