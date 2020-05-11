3794 BARBIZON CIR N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home will be available the first of December. The open floor plan and vaulted ceilings makes it feel bigger than it is. The kitchen bar and breakfast nook overlook the great room and fireplace. The spacious master suite includes a walk in closet. 2nd & 3rd bedrooms share a guest bath. This is an energy efficient home that will save you on your power bill. Enjoy the privacy of a fenced in yard on your oversized patio.THIS HOME DOES NOT ALLOW PETS OR SMOKERS. ALL NEW PAINT. No Carpet. New vinyl plank flooring in the bedrooms. Tile everywhere else.