All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3792 Barbizon Cir S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3792 Barbizon Cir S
Last updated September 20 2019 at 4:40 PM

3792 Barbizon Cir S

3792 Barbizon Circle South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3792 Barbizon Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Southwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
The 3 BD / 2BA home features split bedrooms and an open floor pan that allows you to enjoy a view of the fireplace in the family room from the kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops, a breakfast bar and a eating area. There is a separate formal dining room. The master suite includes a private bath and walk in closet. The other two bedrooms share the hall bath. Enjoy the covered patio and fenced in back yard. Dogs 25 lbs or less NO CATS . Washer and dryer is included. Lawnmowers included ! Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3792 Barbizon Cir S have any available units?
3792 Barbizon Cir S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3792 Barbizon Cir S have?
Some of 3792 Barbizon Cir S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3792 Barbizon Cir S currently offering any rent specials?
3792 Barbizon Cir S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3792 Barbizon Cir S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3792 Barbizon Cir S is pet friendly.
Does 3792 Barbizon Cir S offer parking?
No, 3792 Barbizon Cir S does not offer parking.
Does 3792 Barbizon Cir S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3792 Barbizon Cir S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3792 Barbizon Cir S have a pool?
Yes, 3792 Barbizon Cir S has a pool.
Does 3792 Barbizon Cir S have accessible units?
No, 3792 Barbizon Cir S does not have accessible units.
Does 3792 Barbizon Cir S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3792 Barbizon Cir S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia