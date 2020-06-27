3792 Barbizon Cir S

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool pet friendly tennis court

The 3 BD / 2BA home features split bedrooms and an open floor pan that allows you to enjoy a view of the fireplace in the family room from the kitchen. The kitchen has granite counter tops, a breakfast bar and a eating area. There is a separate formal dining room. The master suite includes a private bath and walk in closet. The other two bedrooms share the hall bath. Enjoy the covered patio and fenced in back yard. Dogs 25 lbs or less NO CATS . Washer and dryer is included. Lawnmowers included ! Renters insurance required.