Amenities

garage guest suite

Unit Amenities Property Amenities garage guest suite

3784 LAUREN CREST COURT Available 03/01/19 Great home in the Chafee/Normandy area - Luxury living on a big corner lot. Located on the backside of the Lauren oaks subdivision, its minutes from interstate 10, and right at the corner of Normandy Blvd and Chafee rd. Easy commutes, shopping nearby, a little bit of the country in the city. Home features entrance columns, great room, laundry area in kitchen, double garage, nice master suite. You will love the design from the big master to the separated guest suites. Come home to Lauren oaks. Lots of yard, so must enjoy cutting and having lots of land to play and entertain on. NO PETS. NO SMOKING.



Available SOON

Application fee $50 each



(RLNE3298275)