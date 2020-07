Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AVONDALE GARAGE APARTMENT: from 5 Points, Park St west, right on Azalea Dr., right on Anderson St., property on left. 2nd floor Quiet 1 room studio apartment, UTILITIES INCLUDED kitchen (R&R), renovated bath, window ac/heat, hardwood floors, approx 560 square feet, $825 security deposit, may consider pets with NRPF, no smoking 1 year lease, (OV rs) available now Will consider 7 month lease at $900/month