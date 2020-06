Amenities

Single family home on nice corner lot! 3 bedrooms with new luxury vinyl plank flooring, ceramic tile flooring in common areas, new kitchen cabinetry, new dishwasher,microwave, electric stove, garbage disposal and refrigerator, new high end laminate counter tops, new bathroom vanity,new tub, toilet and ceramic tile shower, freshly painted inside and out.Close to all major shopping, interstate, transportation and NAS JAX.We do not participate in Section 8/Voucher program