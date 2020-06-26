3743 Peachtree Street

Amenities

This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. This unit offers a living room with a kitchen and a full bathroom that offers a shower with a tub. This unit has central heat and air and a washer hook up in it. Both bedrooms have carpet in them. This duplex is located on a dead end street. Both units are available 3741 and 3743 and both units look the same.

