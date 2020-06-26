All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:53 PM

3743 Peachtree Street

3743 Peachtree Street · No Longer Available
Location

3743 Peachtree Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. This unit offers a living room with a kitchen and a full bathroom that offers a shower with a tub. This unit has central heat and air and a washer hook up in it. Both bedrooms have carpet in them. This duplex is located on a dead end street. Both units are available 3741 and 3743 and both units look the same.
This is a 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex. This unit offers a living room with a kitchen and a full bathroom that offers a shower with a tub. This unit has central heat and air and a washer hook up in it. Both bedrooms have carpet in them. This duplex is located on a dead end street. Both units are available 3741 and 3743 and both units look the same.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3743 Peachtree Street have any available units?
3743 Peachtree Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3743 Peachtree Street currently offering any rent specials?
3743 Peachtree Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3743 Peachtree Street pet-friendly?
No, 3743 Peachtree Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3743 Peachtree Street offer parking?
No, 3743 Peachtree Street does not offer parking.
Does 3743 Peachtree Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3743 Peachtree Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3743 Peachtree Street have a pool?
No, 3743 Peachtree Street does not have a pool.
Does 3743 Peachtree Street have accessible units?
No, 3743 Peachtree Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3743 Peachtree Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3743 Peachtree Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3743 Peachtree Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3743 Peachtree Street has units with air conditioning.
