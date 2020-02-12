All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:04 AM

374 Duray Court

374 Duray Court · (904) 414-0158
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

374 Duray Court, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Northside cottage style home. HALF UTILITIES due by 15th of each month. No overnight guests, no indoor smoking, no drugs, must pass $50 background check before seeing.
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in North Side. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 12th 2020. $450/month rent. $100 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Sandra at 904-414-0158 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 Duray Court have any available units?
374 Duray Court has a unit available for $450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 374 Duray Court have?
Some of 374 Duray Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 Duray Court currently offering any rent specials?
374 Duray Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 Duray Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 374 Duray Court is pet friendly.
Does 374 Duray Court offer parking?
Yes, 374 Duray Court does offer parking.
Does 374 Duray Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 374 Duray Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 Duray Court have a pool?
No, 374 Duray Court does not have a pool.
Does 374 Duray Court have accessible units?
No, 374 Duray Court does not have accessible units.
Does 374 Duray Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 374 Duray Court does not have units with dishwashers.
