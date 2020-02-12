374 Duray Court

Amenities

Northside cottage style home. HALF UTILITIES due by 15th of each month. No overnight guests, no indoor smoking, no drugs, must pass $50 background check before seeing.

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in North Side. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 12th 2020. $450/month rent. $100 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Sandra at 904-414-0158 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.