Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

FOR RENT: 2BR 2BA SECOND FLOOR UNIT IN MANDARIN POINTE CONDOS - This beautiful 2nd floor unit in Mandarin Pointe features brand new carpeting throughout, fresh paint, and new appliances. Recessed lighting throughout, washer/dryer hookup inside unit and crown molding are just some of the extras. Water and sewer are included in the rent. The community also offers an onsite swimming pool.



(RLNE3897183)