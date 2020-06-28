3675 HERSCHEL ST

Amenities
Large updated 2 bedroom 1 bath downstairs apartment with lots of Avondale Charm!!! In addition to beds and baths, this unit has Family room with mantle and fireplace, dining/sitting room, and a large front porch in a nicely updated duplex with beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer included. Appliances include smooth-top stove, microwave hood, dishwasher, and ice-maker refrigerator. High ceilings make the unit seem bigger than it is. Front porch swing only adds to the charm!Location, Location, Location!! Walk to shops, one mile to Publix, and off street parking are a huge plus.Tenant pays all utilities. Landlord has not verified that fireplace works.