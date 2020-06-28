All apartments in Jacksonville
3675 HERSCHEL ST
Last updated March 26 2020 at 4:55 AM

3675 HERSCHEL ST

3675 Herschel Street · No Longer Available
Location

3675 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Large updated 2 bedroom 1 bath downstairs apartment with lots of Avondale Charm!!! In addition to beds and baths, this unit has Family room with mantle and fireplace, dining/sitting room, and a large front porch in a nicely updated duplex with beautiful hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer included. Appliances include smooth-top stove, microwave hood, dishwasher, and ice-maker refrigerator. High ceilings make the unit seem bigger than it is. Front porch swing only adds to the charm!Location, Location, Location!! Walk to shops, one mile to Publix, and off street parking are a huge plus.Tenant pays all utilities. Landlord has not verified that fireplace works.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3675 HERSCHEL ST have any available units?
3675 HERSCHEL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3675 HERSCHEL ST have?
Some of 3675 HERSCHEL ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3675 HERSCHEL ST currently offering any rent specials?
3675 HERSCHEL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3675 HERSCHEL ST pet-friendly?
No, 3675 HERSCHEL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3675 HERSCHEL ST offer parking?
Yes, 3675 HERSCHEL ST offers parking.
Does 3675 HERSCHEL ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3675 HERSCHEL ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3675 HERSCHEL ST have a pool?
No, 3675 HERSCHEL ST does not have a pool.
Does 3675 HERSCHEL ST have accessible units?
No, 3675 HERSCHEL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3675 HERSCHEL ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3675 HERSCHEL ST has units with dishwashers.
