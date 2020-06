Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

INCLUDE ALL UTILITIES AND INTERNET, CABLE TOO! This studio is completely renovated throughout. Starting with the gorgeous fresh tile that glistens the room. In the kitchen, the glossy back splash brings out the sparkle in the brand new granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. The incredible cabinets are immaculate and offer great space. In the bathroom, the standing shower stands out as it is uniquely tiled and cavernous. A private driveway guiding you to the two car garage. A short walk to restaurants and shops of Avondale and Restaurant Orsay. Minutes from Downtown Jacksonville or NAS Jax.