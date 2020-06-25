3632 LIGHTVIEW LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available NOW! Beautiful Two-Story 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths, 2 car garage. Situated in the Secluded 22 Home Community Of Dames Point Cove off The St. John's River (this home is not waterfront). Large Wooded Corner property, no neighbors to the left. Total Charm & Quality, notable features include kitchen open to Family Room & Kitchenette. Newer Stainless Steel Stove & Microwave.Refrigerator Incuded, 42' Cabinets, Tile Flooring In kitchen, kitchenette & entry. As you enter this home, office/living room is to the right, look to the left your viewing the Dining Room, with pass through to kitchen.Open & spacious kitchen which overlooks the generous sized family room. Sliding glass doors leads to the side & backyard with open porch. Powder room completes the downstairs easy living design