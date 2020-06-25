All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

3632 LIGHTVIEW LN

3632 Lightview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3632 Lightview Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Gilmore

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Available NOW! Beautiful Two-Story 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Baths, 2 car garage. Situated in the Secluded 22 Home Community Of Dames Point Cove off The St. John's River (this home is not waterfront). Large Wooded Corner property, no neighbors to the left. Total Charm & Quality, notable features include kitchen open to Family Room & Kitchenette. Newer Stainless Steel Stove & Microwave.Refrigerator Incuded, 42' Cabinets, Tile Flooring In kitchen, kitchenette & entry. As you enter this home, office/living room is to the right, look to the left your viewing the Dining Room, with pass through to kitchen.Open & spacious kitchen which overlooks the generous sized family room. Sliding glass doors leads to the side & backyard with open porch. Powder room completes the downstairs easy living design

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3632 LIGHTVIEW LN have any available units?
3632 LIGHTVIEW LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3632 LIGHTVIEW LN have?
Some of 3632 LIGHTVIEW LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3632 LIGHTVIEW LN currently offering any rent specials?
3632 LIGHTVIEW LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 LIGHTVIEW LN pet-friendly?
No, 3632 LIGHTVIEW LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3632 LIGHTVIEW LN offer parking?
Yes, 3632 LIGHTVIEW LN offers parking.
Does 3632 LIGHTVIEW LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3632 LIGHTVIEW LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 LIGHTVIEW LN have a pool?
No, 3632 LIGHTVIEW LN does not have a pool.
Does 3632 LIGHTVIEW LN have accessible units?
No, 3632 LIGHTVIEW LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3632 LIGHTVIEW LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3632 LIGHTVIEW LN has units with dishwashers.
