363 SILENT BROOK TRL

Amazing 3/2 corner lot home in Villas at Cross Creek! Centrally located home boasts large walk in shower with soaking tub, dual vanity sinks, large tile in common areas and more! The open concept floor plan makes for a perfect spot for entertaining. The kitchen which flows right into the dining/living room also brings you to the fenced in backyard. Bedrooms separated from owners suite. Close to Naval Station Mayport, UNF, St Johns Town Center, Jax Beaches and Downtown. Call today before this unique home is gone! Non-smokers only, $250/pet non-refundable pet fee, available 3/5.