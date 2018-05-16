All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

363 SILENT BROOK TRL

363 N Silent Brook Trl · No Longer Available
Location

363 N Silent Brook Trl, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
microwave
bathtub
range
Amazing 3/2 corner lot home in Villas at Cross Creek! Centrally located home boasts large walk in shower with soaking tub, dual vanity sinks, large tile in common areas and more! The open concept floor plan makes for a perfect spot for entertaining. The kitchen which flows right into the dining/living room also brings you to the fenced in backyard. Bedrooms separated from owners suite. Close to Naval Station Mayport, UNF, St Johns Town Center, Jax Beaches and Downtown. Call today before this unique home is gone! Non-smokers only, $250/pet non-refundable pet fee, available 3/5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 SILENT BROOK TRL have any available units?
363 SILENT BROOK TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 363 SILENT BROOK TRL have?
Some of 363 SILENT BROOK TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 SILENT BROOK TRL currently offering any rent specials?
363 SILENT BROOK TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 SILENT BROOK TRL pet-friendly?
Yes, 363 SILENT BROOK TRL is pet friendly.
Does 363 SILENT BROOK TRL offer parking?
Yes, 363 SILENT BROOK TRL offers parking.
Does 363 SILENT BROOK TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 SILENT BROOK TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 SILENT BROOK TRL have a pool?
No, 363 SILENT BROOK TRL does not have a pool.
Does 363 SILENT BROOK TRL have accessible units?
No, 363 SILENT BROOK TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 363 SILENT BROOK TRL have units with dishwashers?
No, 363 SILENT BROOK TRL does not have units with dishwashers.
