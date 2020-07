Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Great end unit townhome with Lake view, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, great rm w/dining area, kitchen towards back overlooks screened patio with serene view of lake. End unit gives privacy and large front and back yard. All appliances stay incld washer/dryer.Due to the current tenant being high risk for Covid19, we are only able to offer video tours at this current time. Please contact for the current videos of the property.