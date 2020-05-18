Rent Calculator
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:52 AM
3600 LENIN PEAK CT
3600 Lenin Peak Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
3600 Lenin Peak Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 3/2 condo on 2nd floor. Gated community. Spacious living room. Washer/dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3600 LENIN PEAK CT have any available units?
3600 LENIN PEAK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3600 LENIN PEAK CT have?
Some of 3600 LENIN PEAK CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3600 LENIN PEAK CT currently offering any rent specials?
3600 LENIN PEAK CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3600 LENIN PEAK CT pet-friendly?
No, 3600 LENIN PEAK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3600 LENIN PEAK CT offer parking?
Yes, 3600 LENIN PEAK CT offers parking.
Does 3600 LENIN PEAK CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3600 LENIN PEAK CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3600 LENIN PEAK CT have a pool?
No, 3600 LENIN PEAK CT does not have a pool.
Does 3600 LENIN PEAK CT have accessible units?
No, 3600 LENIN PEAK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 3600 LENIN PEAK CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3600 LENIN PEAK CT has units with dishwashers.
