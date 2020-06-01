All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

3524 RAYMUR VILLA DR

3524 Raymur Villa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3524 Raymur Villa Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3524 RAYMUR VILLA DR Available 04/19/19 Three Bedroom in Raymur Villa of Ft. Caroline - Ft. Caroline - This three bedroom home has been freshly renovated with new flooring and fresh paint. The kitchen is equipped with all appliances and is open to the dining and living room area, perfect for family time and entertaining. The master bedroom is downstairs. The master bath has a walk-in shower and separate vanity area. The back deck will offer many afternoons and evenings of relaxation. Convenient to 9A for easy commuting.

Available: Now
Pets considered - pet fee $300 non-refundable

(RLNE4022512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3524 RAYMUR VILLA DR have any available units?
3524 RAYMUR VILLA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3524 RAYMUR VILLA DR currently offering any rent specials?
3524 RAYMUR VILLA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3524 RAYMUR VILLA DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3524 RAYMUR VILLA DR is pet friendly.
Does 3524 RAYMUR VILLA DR offer parking?
No, 3524 RAYMUR VILLA DR does not offer parking.
Does 3524 RAYMUR VILLA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3524 RAYMUR VILLA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3524 RAYMUR VILLA DR have a pool?
No, 3524 RAYMUR VILLA DR does not have a pool.
Does 3524 RAYMUR VILLA DR have accessible units?
No, 3524 RAYMUR VILLA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3524 RAYMUR VILLA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3524 RAYMUR VILLA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3524 RAYMUR VILLA DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3524 RAYMUR VILLA DR does not have units with air conditioning.
