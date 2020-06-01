Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3524 RAYMUR VILLA DR Available 04/19/19 Three Bedroom in Raymur Villa of Ft. Caroline - Ft. Caroline - This three bedroom home has been freshly renovated with new flooring and fresh paint. The kitchen is equipped with all appliances and is open to the dining and living room area, perfect for family time and entertaining. The master bedroom is downstairs. The master bath has a walk-in shower and separate vanity area. The back deck will offer many afternoons and evenings of relaxation. Convenient to 9A for easy commuting.



Available: Now

Pets considered - pet fee $300 non-refundable



(RLNE4022512)