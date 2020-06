Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MURRAY HILL HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, north on Edgewood, right on Post, left on Nelson, right on Gilmore to address - 2 BR, 1 BA, living room , dinning room, kitchen, (R/R/MW), CHA ,wood and laminate floors, washer/dryer in large laundry room. approx 956 sf ,large partially fenced yard, 1050 sec dep, 1year lease, owner may consider pet w/NRPF [AVNSLB PM EH] available now