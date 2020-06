Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Don't miss out on your dream apartment! Fully renovated with new cabinets, quartz counter tops, new paint and NO CARPET!! Private outdoor patio and shared backyard with other units. Plenty of storage space in the unit! 5 minutes from everything Riverside has to offer: nightlife, restaurants, parks, and groceries! Schedule your showing today!