3519 Oleander Street

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fully Remodeled 4 Bed / 2 Bath Brick Home - This recently updated and remodeled home is conveniently located in an established neighborhood located near parks, schools and shopping. You'll instantly feel the at home coziness when you view this property. Beautiful hardwood floors and tile throughout. Enjoy the updated kitchen with new appliances, granite countertops, fully remodeled master bath and brand new AC system in your new space. The most exciting feature of this home may be the newly updated studio apartment with full bath, and complete kitchen. Studio also has new AC. Fully fenced and gated property with nice yard. Detached one car garage could also provide extra storage or room for projects and family fun. This place is a must see to fully appreciate. Don't miss out! Schedule your "Covid Friendly" showing today!



(RLNE5787432)