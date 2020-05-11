All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

3519 Oleander Street

3519 Oleander Street · (904) 204-0371
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3519 Oleander Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3519 Oleander Street · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fully Remodeled 4 Bed / 2 Bath Brick Home - This recently updated and remodeled home is conveniently located in an established neighborhood located near parks, schools and shopping. You'll instantly feel the at home coziness when you view this property. Beautiful hardwood floors and tile throughout. Enjoy the updated kitchen with new appliances, granite countertops, fully remodeled master bath and brand new AC system in your new space. The most exciting feature of this home may be the newly updated studio apartment with full bath, and complete kitchen. Studio also has new AC. Fully fenced and gated property with nice yard. Detached one car garage could also provide extra storage or room for projects and family fun. This place is a must see to fully appreciate. Don't miss out! Schedule your "Covid Friendly" showing today!

(RLNE5787432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 Oleander Street have any available units?
3519 Oleander Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3519 Oleander Street have?
Some of 3519 Oleander Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3519 Oleander Street currently offering any rent specials?
3519 Oleander Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 Oleander Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3519 Oleander Street is pet friendly.
Does 3519 Oleander Street offer parking?
Yes, 3519 Oleander Street does offer parking.
Does 3519 Oleander Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3519 Oleander Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 Oleander Street have a pool?
No, 3519 Oleander Street does not have a pool.
Does 3519 Oleander Street have accessible units?
No, 3519 Oleander Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 Oleander Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3519 Oleander Street does not have units with dishwashers.
