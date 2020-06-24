3519 College Street

Amenities

MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 22ND AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT! Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, and Private Driveway. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing here! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/742246 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.