Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3519 College Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3519 College Street

3519 College St · No Longer Available
Location

3519 College St, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 22ND AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT! Be the first to live in this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom single family home in Jacksonville! Enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood convenient to restaurants and major highways! FREE MONTH of rent available when signing a long-term lease (inquire for details)! Features include: Smart Home App to control Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat, Energy Star Rated Stainless Steel Appliances, LED Lighting, WaterSense Plumbing Fixtures, Hardwood Floors, Quartz Countertops, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Fenced-In Yard, and Private Driveway. Energy Efficient features can save you more than $500 a year! Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Units are pet-friendly. Minimum lease term of 12 months. Leases up to 10 years available. You may apply or set up a self-showing here! https://property.nationalhomerentals.com/properties/742246 Find out why you should rent from us! www.nhr.us

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3519 College Street have any available units?
3519 College Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3519 College Street have?
Some of 3519 College Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3519 College Street currently offering any rent specials?
3519 College Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3519 College Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3519 College Street is pet friendly.
Does 3519 College Street offer parking?
No, 3519 College Street does not offer parking.
Does 3519 College Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3519 College Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3519 College Street have a pool?
No, 3519 College Street does not have a pool.
Does 3519 College Street have accessible units?
No, 3519 College Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3519 College Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3519 College Street does not have units with dishwashers.
