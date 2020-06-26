All apartments in Jacksonville
3508 PHYLLIS ST

3508 Phyllis Street · No Longer Available
Location

3508 Phyllis Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 PHYLLIS ST have any available units?
3508 PHYLLIS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3508 PHYLLIS ST currently offering any rent specials?
3508 PHYLLIS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 PHYLLIS ST pet-friendly?
No, 3508 PHYLLIS ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3508 PHYLLIS ST offer parking?
No, 3508 PHYLLIS ST does not offer parking.
Does 3508 PHYLLIS ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3508 PHYLLIS ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 PHYLLIS ST have a pool?
No, 3508 PHYLLIS ST does not have a pool.
Does 3508 PHYLLIS ST have accessible units?
No, 3508 PHYLLIS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 PHYLLIS ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3508 PHYLLIS ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3508 PHYLLIS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3508 PHYLLIS ST does not have units with air conditioning.
