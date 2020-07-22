3470 Washburn Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Single family house in a cul de sac in the heart of southside area with 3 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms renovated with wood/tile flooring, new kitchen appliances, new paint. plus good sized mother in law/Guest house with 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom/kitchen with private entrance.

Large beautiful front yard, backyard, Carport and storage unit. Lot size is 0.6 Acre

Walking distance to Beach Blvd and shopping centers.

about 2 miles to Mayo clinic, 3.5 miles to the beach.

surrounded by good schools.

Rent is 5 beds /3 baths for $ 2400/month, if rented separately 3 beds/2 baths for $ 1250 per month, mother in law/guest house 2 beds/1 bath for $ 1150 per month.