Jacksonville, FL
3470 Washburn Rd
Last updated December 24 2019 at 8:07 AM

3470 Washburn Rd

3470 Washburn Road · No Longer Available
Location

3470 Washburn Road, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Haven

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Single family house in a cul de sac in the heart of southside area with 3 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms renovated with wood/tile flooring, new kitchen appliances, new paint. plus good sized mother in law/Guest house with 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom/kitchen with private entrance.
Large beautiful front yard, backyard, Carport and storage unit. Lot size is 0.6 Acre
Walking distance to Beach Blvd and shopping centers.
about 2 miles to Mayo clinic, 3.5 miles to the beach.
surrounded by good schools.
Rent is 5 beds /3 baths for $ 2400/month, if rented separately 3 beds/2 baths for $ 1250 per month, mother in law/guest house 2 beds/1 bath for $ 1150 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3470 Washburn Rd have any available units?
3470 Washburn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3470 Washburn Rd have?
Some of 3470 Washburn Rd's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3470 Washburn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3470 Washburn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3470 Washburn Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3470 Washburn Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3470 Washburn Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3470 Washburn Rd offers parking.
Does 3470 Washburn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3470 Washburn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3470 Washburn Rd have a pool?
No, 3470 Washburn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3470 Washburn Rd have accessible units?
No, 3470 Washburn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3470 Washburn Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3470 Washburn Rd has units with dishwashers.
