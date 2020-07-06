All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

3453 Pemberton St

3453 Pemberton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3453 Pemberton Street, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sans Pareil

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
The Perfect Retreat home right where you want! - Property Id: 180437

This ADORABLE 2 bedroom home with vaulted ceilings, wood floors, full kitchen and laundry is 5 miles from the Beaches, 5 miles from San Marco and close to colleges, grocery and shopping here in Jacksonville, Fl. A huge deck to watch the sun set or the constellations. Fire pit and hot tub in the fenced backyard! Kitchen with appliances and tons of storage. Fireplace in the living room for a cabin-like feel. Laundry room/storage with appliances! Immediate access to Beach Blvd and Southside. Great neighbors; country feel in the heart of the city!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/180437p
Property Id 180437

(RLNE5333649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3453 Pemberton St have any available units?
3453 Pemberton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3453 Pemberton St have?
Some of 3453 Pemberton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3453 Pemberton St currently offering any rent specials?
3453 Pemberton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3453 Pemberton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3453 Pemberton St is pet friendly.
Does 3453 Pemberton St offer parking?
No, 3453 Pemberton St does not offer parking.
Does 3453 Pemberton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3453 Pemberton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3453 Pemberton St have a pool?
No, 3453 Pemberton St does not have a pool.
Does 3453 Pemberton St have accessible units?
No, 3453 Pemberton St does not have accessible units.
Does 3453 Pemberton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3453 Pemberton St does not have units with dishwashers.

