3453 Pemberton St

The Perfect Retreat home right where you want! - Property Id: 180437
This ADORABLE 2 bedroom home with vaulted ceilings, wood floors, full kitchen and laundry is 5 miles from the Beaches, 5 miles from San Marco and close to colleges, grocery and shopping here in Jacksonville, Fl. A huge deck to watch the sun set or the constellations. Fire pit and hot tub in the fenced backyard! Kitchen with appliances and tons of storage. Fireplace in the living room for a cabin-like feel. Laundry room/storage with appliances! Immediate access to Beach Blvd and Southside. Great neighbors; country feel in the heart of the city!
